Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 220 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 220 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 161,760 cases and 1,901 deaths. The department says 49,385 residents have recovered and 105,769 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,622 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 112 are in a hospital and 27 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 553,072 tests have come back negative and 380 are pending.

There have been 93,961 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,458 in those 50 to 64 years old, 26,185 in those under 18 and 14,024 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,525 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 137 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 55 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 230 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 432,938 fully vaccinated individuals and 487,713 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.