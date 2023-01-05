BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 2,098 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 302,721 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,587 deaths and 295,485 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 743,272 negative COVID-19 tests and 302,721 positive tests, while 1,425 tests are pending.

There have been 5,288 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,158 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 60,178 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 798 of them being hospitalized and 197 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 149,451 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,948 of them being hospitalized and 1,192 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 495,229 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 425,422 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 8.84, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 12.05.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.