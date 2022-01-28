Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,877 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,877 cases on Friday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 210,736 positive cases and 2,009 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 165,275 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 43,365 people are isolated at home. The department said 590,746 tests have come back negative and 2,269 are pending.

The state is reporting 312 people are in a hospital and 46 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 255 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,136 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 121,483 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 37,977 in those under 18, 34,159 in those 50 to 64 years old and 16,917 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.