BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,519 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 298,924 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,583 deaths and 291,115 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 738,841 negative COVID-19 tests and 298,924 positive tests, while 1,427 tests are pending.

There have been 5,282 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,158 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 58,587 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 797 of them being hospitalized and 197 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 147,248 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,946 of them being hospitalized and 1,188 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 494,496 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 426,155 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 11.78, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 19.27.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.