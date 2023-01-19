BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,133 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 305,161 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,605 deaths and 297,619 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 745,938 negative COVID-19 tests and 305,161 positive tests, while 1,450 tests are pending.

There have been 5,311 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,156 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 60,710 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 801 of them being hospitalized and 204 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 151,361 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,955 of them being hospitalized and 1,203 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 495,561 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 425,090 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 3.26, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 15.23.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.