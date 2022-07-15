BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,658 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 264,803 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,482 deaths, and 248,717 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 688,030 negative COVID-19 tests and 264,803 positive tests, while 1,054 tests are pending.

There have been 4,076 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, and 3,541 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 45,411 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 154 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 126,333 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,929 of them being hospitalized and 1,132 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 487,367 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 433,284 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 26.37, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 40.37.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.