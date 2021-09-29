Coronavirus
Kern Public Health reports 382 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Kern Public Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 382 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 138,615 cases and 1,540 deaths. The department says 44,771 residents have recovered and 80,847 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,368 people are isolating at home.

The department said 486,178 tests have come back negative and 359 are pending.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

