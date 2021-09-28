Kern Public Health reports 349 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 349 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 138,233 cases and 1,540 deaths. The department says 44,778 residents have recovered and 80,544 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,282 people are isolating at home.

The department said 485,224 tests have come back negative and 430 are pending.

