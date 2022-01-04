Kern Public Health reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 10 omicron cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 324 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 166,183 cases and 1,918 deaths. The department says 49,752 residents have recovered and 107,851 are presumed recovered. An additional 6,587 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 134 are in a hospital and 32 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 562,327 tests have come back negative and 812 are pending.

There have been 96,822 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 28,123 in those 50 to 64 years old, 26,792 in those under 18 and 14,312 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 10 cases of the B.1.1.529 omicron variant and 1,627 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, variants of concern, according to the CDC.

There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 70 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 288 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

There have been 1,040,104 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kern County, the department reported on Tuesday. There are 446,071 or 52.2% fully vaccinated individuals in Kern County.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.