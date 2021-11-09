Kern Public Health reports 314 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 314 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 152,732 cases and 1,706 deaths. The department says 47,238 residents have recovered and 95,183 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,510 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 227 are in a hospital and 56 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 525,842 tests have come back negative and 387 are pending.

There have been 89,364 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,034 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,008 in those under 18 and 13,208 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 718 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 404,798 fully vaccinated individuals and 515,853 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 0.73 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 95.07 percent. So far, there have been a total of 2,944 post-vaccine cases. There are 56,784 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.