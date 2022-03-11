BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 311 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 240,904 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,182 deaths. The department reports 230,765 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 618,605 negative COVID-19 tests while 853 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 71 people are in a hospital and 13 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 2,039 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 90 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 904 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 30,417 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 653 of them being hospitalized and 117,467 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,795 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH. Fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.