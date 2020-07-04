Kern Public Health reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 5,140 cases and 81 deaths. There are 2,978 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,048 cases while there are 539 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 565 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,627 people have recovered from the virus, 1,313 are isolated at home and 109 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 64,375 tests have come back negative and 722 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up nearly 66 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.