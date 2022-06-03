BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 767 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 248,841 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,452 deaths, and 241,930 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 668,500 negative COVID-19 tests and 248,841 positive tests, while 945 tests are pending.

There have been 3,489 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,259 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 37,781 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 146 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 118,041 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,923 of them being hospitalized and 1,114 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 484,529 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 436,122 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 19.15, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 20.52.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.