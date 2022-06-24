BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,433 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 255,815 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,460 deaths, and 244,396 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 680,718 negative COVID-19 tests and 255,815 positive tests, while 1,069 tests are pending.

There have been 3,907 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,477 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 40,915 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 150 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 121,847 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,924 of them being hospitalized and 1,116 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 486,080 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 434,571 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 21.25, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 33.52.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.