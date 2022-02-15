Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 881 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 881 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 229,034 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,077 deaths. The department reports 181,752 people have recovered or are presumed recovered. The county has had 605,542 negative COVID-19 tests while 949 tests are pending.

The state is reporting 196 people are in a hospital and 40 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 692 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,739 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 26,994 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 480 of them being hospitalized and 109,027 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,502 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH. There have been 66 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021 and 823 unvaccinated.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.