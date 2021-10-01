Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 533 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 533 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 139,554 cases and 1,547 deaths. The department says 45,029 residents have recovered and 81,871 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,020 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 242 are in a hospital.

The department said 488,275 tests have come back negative and 431 are pending.

There have been 82,656 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 24,000 in those 50 to 64 years old, 20,722 in those under 18 and 12,077 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 249 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 73 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, four cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.