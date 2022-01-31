Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 4,223 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 4,223 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 214,959 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,012 deaths, and 167,811 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 593,461 negative COVID-19 tests and 214,959 positive tests, while 1,138 tests are pending.

There have been 255 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,136 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 23,277 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 317 of them being hospitalized and 98,670 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,147 of them being hospitalized.

At this time 454,762 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 465,889 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 76.16, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 179.77.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.