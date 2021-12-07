Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 189 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 189 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 159,023 cases and 1,841 deaths. The department says 48,915 residents have recovered and 102,943 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,239 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 138 are in a hospital and 34 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 544,176 tests have come back negative and 446 are pending.

There have been 92,578 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,008 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,533 in those under 18 and 13,774 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,241 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 136 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 53 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 225 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 422,833 fully vaccinated individuals and 497,818 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.27 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 91.90 percent. So far, there have been a total of 5,350 post-vaccine cases. There are 60,659 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

READ MORE: All adults eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.