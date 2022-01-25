Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,620 cases, strike teams in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 1,620 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 204,686 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,977 deaths, and 162,946 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 585,561 negative COVID-19 tests and 204,686 positive tests, while 2,425 tests are pending.

There have been 72 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 1921 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Following the states COVID-19 model, Kern County is expected to peak tomorrow with 337 patients being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Kern County Public Health.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 19,718 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 308 of them being hospitalized and 91,957 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,131 of them being hospitalized.

As of Monday, there have been 309 people hospitalized and 53 more are in the ICU, according to Kern County Public Health. Kern County’s ICU capacity is at 16.4 percent while the San Joaquin Regional capacity is at 10.4 percent.

At this time 452,231 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 468,420 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 81.51, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 212.64.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

State-staffed strike teams in Kern County:

As of Tuesday, there were two state-staffed strike teams currently in Kern County that have expanded regular and ICU bed capacity at Kern Medical and Adventist Health Bakersfield and Delano, according to public health. Those teams have provided 25 ICU beds and 15 medical surge beds to Kern County’s capacity. Those two teams will be in Kern County through the end of February at which time their needs will be reassessed.

Kern Public Health said a third state-staffed strike team is expected to arrive Wednesday at Good Samaritan Hospital to expand Kern County’s capacity by 14 ICU beds and 18 regular beds. Those additional beds are expected to be operation by this weekend and will be in place through March 31, when needs will be reassessed.

Three state-staffed strike teams, each consisting of six nurses and six paramedics, are assigned to three hospitals, according to public health. Those teams are assisting with unloading patients from ambulances and assisting patients in the emergency rooms.

Along with the staffing strike teams, Kern County also has an ambulance strike team in Kern County that consists of 11 ambulances and 22 crew members, according to Kern County Public Health. An additional 10 paramedics are headed to Kern County to assist with ambulance response to 9-1-1 calls.