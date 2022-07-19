BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 1,342 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 266,145 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,485 deaths, and 249,066 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 689,020 negative COVID-19 tests and 266,145 positive tests, while 1,009 tests are pending.

There have been 4,076 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,541 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 45,981 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 157 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 127,104 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,929 of them being hospitalized and 1,132 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 487,567 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 433,084 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 26.65, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 42.34.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.