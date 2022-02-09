Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 death, 2,120 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 2,120 cases Wednesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 224,771 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,043 deaths, and 176,499 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 601,818 negative COVID-19 tests and 224,771 positive tests, while 1,100 tests are pending.

There have been 444 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,530 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 25,740 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 402 of them being hospitalized and 106,018 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,357 of them being hospitalized.

At this time 458,959 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 461,692 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 36.89, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 84.68.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.