BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 121 cases since Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,803 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,223 deaths, and 238,568 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 637,382 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,803 positive tests, while 727 tests are pending.

At this time 476,877 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 443,774 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is .95, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 3.67.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,313 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 735 of them being hospitalized and 124 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,470 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,881 of them being hospitalized and 1,010 unvaccinated deaths.

There have been 2,408 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,873 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.