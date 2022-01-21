Kern Public Health reports 2,351 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2,351 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 196,125 positive cases and 1,974 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 161,768 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 32,295 people are isolated at home. The department said 580,692 tests have come back negative and 2,970 are pending.

The state is reporting 313 people are in a hospital and 55 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 66 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 1,887 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 113,891 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 33,948 in those under 18, 32,100 in those 50 to 64 years old and 16,023 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

At this time 450,364 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 470,287 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 66.75, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 207.62.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 16,464 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 305 of them being hospitalized and 86,654 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,130 of them being hospitalized.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.