BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths and 212 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 243,687 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,368 deaths, and 183,036 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 648,713 negative COVID-19 tests and 243,687 positive tests, while 753 tests are pending.

There have been 2,704 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,944 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,833 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 745 of them being hospitalized and 134 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,831 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,887 of them being hospitalized and 1,062 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 481,195 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 439,456 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 3.78, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 4.98.

