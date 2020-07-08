Kern Public Health reports 216 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 5,769 cases and 87 deaths. There are 3,368 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,141 cases while there are 617 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 633 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,870 people have recovered from the virus, 1,658 are isolated at home and 146 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 70,447 tests have come back negative and 722 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 46 percent. Hispanics represent 63 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.