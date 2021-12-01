Kern Public Health reports 213 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 157,875 cases and 1,804 deaths. The department says 48,819 residents have recovered and 101,401 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,834 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 144 are in a hospital and 32 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 538,792 tests have come back negative and 339 are pending.

There have been 91,977 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,830 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,269 in those under 18 and 13,674 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,158 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 134 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 15 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 53 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 225 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 419,493 fully vaccinated individuals and 501,158 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.23 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 92.06 percent. So far, there have been a total of 5,151 post-vaccine cases. There are 59,712 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.