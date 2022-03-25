BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths and 92 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,196 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,265 deaths, and 237,383 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 627,471 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,196 positive tests, while 747 tests are pending.

There have been 2,221 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 33,823 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 690 of them being hospitalized and 113 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,0354 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,827 of them being hospitalized and 964 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 474,248 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 446,403 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 2.33, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 4.22.

