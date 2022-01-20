Kern Public Health reports 2,033 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2,033 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 193,774 positive cases and 1,974 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 161,198 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 30,514 people are isolated at home. The department said 580,556 tests have come back negative and 2,902 are pending.

The state is reporting 314 people are in a hospital and 55 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 1,855 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 112,591 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 33,381 in those under 18, 31,764 in those 50 to 64 years old and 15,879 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

At this time 449,574 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 471,077 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 74.08, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 198.98.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 16,218 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 305 of them being hospitalized and 84,548 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,130 of them being hospitalized.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.