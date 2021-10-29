Kern Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 483 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 483 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 148,990 cases and 1,669 deaths. The department says 46,430 residents have recovered and 92,338 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,463 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 227 are in a hospital and 63 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 516,607 tests have come back negative and 571 are pending.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 542 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 83 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has one case of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 11 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.