Kern Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,892 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 1,892 new cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 191,741 positive cases and 1,972 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 160,973 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 28,705 people are isolated at home. The department said 578,986 tests have come back negative and 2,245 are pending.

The state is reporting 305 people are in a hospital and 54 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 1,855 confirmed cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 111,537 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 32,800 in those under 18, 31,493 in those 50 to 64 years old and 15,754 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

At this time 448,986 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 471,665 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 83.78, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 194.34.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 16,032 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 305 of them being hospitalized and 82,701 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,128 of them being hospitalized.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.