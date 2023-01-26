BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 1,154 cases Thursday.

This brings the county’s totals to 306,315 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,607 deaths and 297,959 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 747,306 negative COVID-19 tests and 306,315 positive tests, while 1,599 tests are pending.

There have been 5,311 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 4,156 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 61,010 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 801 of them being hospitalized and 205 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 152,215 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,957 of them being hospitalized and 1,204 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 495,751 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 424,900 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 3.45, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 12.38.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.