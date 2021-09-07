Kern Public Health reports 1,911 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths over holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Monday reported 1,911 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths over the long holiday weekend.

To date, the county has had 128,770 cases and 1,485 deaths, according to public health officials. There are 115,790 residents who are recovered or presumed recovered, and 11,395 people isolating at home.

A total of 461,873 tests have come back negative and 487 tests are pending, officials said. There have been 77,172 cases among those 18 to 49, 17,698 cases in those under 18, a total of 22,486 among those 50 to 64 and 11,339 cases in those 65 and older.

The department has a COVID-19 death demographic information on its dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.