Kern Public Health reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 174 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 5,553 cases and 84 deaths. There are 3,230 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,114 cases while there are 597 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 602 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,777 people have recovered from the virus, 1,558 are isolated at home and 125 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 68,361 tests have come back negative and 727 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 47 percent. Hispanics make up 64 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.