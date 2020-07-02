Kern Public Health reports 171 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and one death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 4,949 cases and 77 deaths. There are 2,873 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,011 cases while there are 516 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 539 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,493 people have recovered from the virus, 1,269 are isolated at home and 102 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 61,496 tests have come back negative and 701 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 66 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.