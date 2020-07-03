Kern Public Health reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 5,110 cases and 80 deaths. There are 2,967 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,040 cases while there are 535 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 558 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,609 people have recovered from the virus, 1,304 are isolated at home and 102 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 62,855 tests have come back negative and 714 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up a little more than 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up almost 47 percent. Hispanics make up a little more than 66 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.