Kern Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 362 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths and 362 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 145,589 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, and 1,632 deaths. 135,494 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 507,282 negative COVID-19 tests and 145,589 positive tests, while 342 tests are pending.

There have been 1,482 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 59 of them being hospitalized and 50,996 cases among unvaccinated individuals with 2,258 of them being hospitalized.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.