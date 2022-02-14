Kern Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,436 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,436 cases over the weekend.

This brings the county’s totals to 228,153 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,074 deaths, and 181,354 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 604,744 negative COVID-19 tests and 228,153 positive tests, while 1,180 tests are pending.

There have been 692 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,739 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 26,895 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 480 of them being hospitalized and 64 post-vaccine deaths, according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 108,254 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,501 of them being hospitalized and 822 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 461,595 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 459,056 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 30.87, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 62.99.

