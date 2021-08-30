Kern Public Health reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Monday reported 1,482 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. Those numbers encompass the weekend.

To date, the county has had 124,432 cases and 1,462 deaths, according to public health officials. There are 114,529 residents who are recovered or presumed recovered, and 8,387 people isolating at home.

A total of 450,824 tests have come back negative and 474 tests are pending, officials said. There have been 74,909 cases among those 18 to 49, 16,459 cases in those under 18, a total of 21,957 among those 50 to 64 and 11,043 cases in those 65 and older.

The department has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.