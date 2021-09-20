Kern Public Health reports 1,445 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,445 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 135,842 cases and 1,515 deaths. The department says 44,038 residents have recovered and 77,498 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,691 people are isolating at home.

The department said 477,114 tests have come back negative and 386 are pending.

There have been 80,829 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 23,493 in those 50 to 64 years old, 19,636 in those under 18 and 11,791 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

