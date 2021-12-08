Kern Public Health reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 313 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 313 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 159,336 cases and 1,855 deaths. The department says 49,019 residents have recovered and 103,045 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,331 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 141 are in a hospital and 36 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 544,917 tests have come back negative and 563 are pending.

There have been 92,730 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,068 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,609 in those under 18 and 13,799 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,301 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 136 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 53 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 225 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 423,505 fully vaccinated individuals and 497,146 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.28 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 91.86 percent. So far, there have been a total of 5,400 post-vaccine cases. There are 60,922 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.