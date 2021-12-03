Kern Public Health reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 261 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 261 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 158,270 cases and 1,828 deaths. The department says 48,884 residents have recovered and 102,066 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,404 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 137 are in a hospital and 35 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 541,355 tests have come back negative and 459 are pending.

There have been 92,197 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,889 in those 50 to 64 years old, 25,352 in those under 18 and 13,704 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,170 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 134 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and four cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 53 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 225 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 421,007 fully vaccinated individuals and 499,644 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.24 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 92.01 percent. So far, there have been a total of 5,213 post-vaccine cases. There are 60,043 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

READ MORE: All adults eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.