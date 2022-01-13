Kern Public Health reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,890 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,890 cases today.

This brings the county’s totals to 179,110 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 1,958 deaths, and 159,214 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 572,148 negative COVID-19 tests and 179,110 positive tests, while 2,268 tests are pending.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and 1,782 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 11,763 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 293 of them being hospitalized and 74,337 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,079 of them being hospitalized.

At this time 446,1569 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 474,082 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 55.81, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 140.28.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.