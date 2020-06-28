Kern Public Health reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 138 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 4,488 cases and 67 deaths. There are 2,585 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 923 cases while there are 481 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 489 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,178 people have recovered from the virus, 1,150 are isolated at home and 84 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 52,157 tests have come back negative and 690 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 67 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.