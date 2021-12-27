Kern Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 780 cases over holiday break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 780 cases today over the holiday break. Kern Public Health will resume regular updates next Monday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 162,767 cases and 1,918 deaths. The department says 49,520 residents have recovered and 106,563 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,688 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 105 are in a hospital and 32 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 555,816 tests have come back negative and 373 are pending.

There have been 94,612 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 27,610 in those 50 to 64 years old, 26,330 in those under 18 and 14,083 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 1,597 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 55 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 232 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 437,152 fully vaccinated individuals and 483,499 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.