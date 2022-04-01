BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 113 cases since Wednesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,458 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,294deaths, and 238,183 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 632,041 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,458 positive tests, while 721 tests are pending.

There have been 2,345 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,873 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,182 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 731 of them being hospitalized and 119 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,256 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,875 of them being hospitalized and 987 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 475,567 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 445, 084 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 2.47, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 3.05.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.