BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,276 cases Friday.

This brings the county’s totals to 281,001 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,523 deaths and 269,411 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 702,339 negative COVID-19 tests and 281,001 positive tests, while 1,095 tests are pending.

There have been 4,791 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,807 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 52,238 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 786 of them being hospitalized and 177 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 135,688 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,928 of them being hospitalized and 1,150 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 490,492 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 430,159 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 15.13, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 22.35.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.