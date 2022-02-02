Kern Public Health reports 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 217,169 positive cases and 2,013 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 168,655 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 46,415 people are isolated at home. The department said 595,086 tests have come back negative and 1,231 are pending.

The state is reporting 287 people are in a hospital and 50 more are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 341 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,244 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Kern County Public Health announced on Tuesday that half of Kern County’s total population is now vaccinated.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.