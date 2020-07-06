Kern Public Health reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 124 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 5,379 cases and 82 deaths. There are 3,126 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,092 cases while there are 571 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 580 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 3,695 people have recovered from the virus, 1,470 are isolated at home and 123 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 66,709 tests have come back negative and 730 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 64 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.