Kern Public Health reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 253 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 253 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 156,517 cases and 1,781 deaths. The department says 48,388 residents have recovered and 99,280 are presumed recovered. An additional 6,990 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 143 are in a hospital and 29 are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 535,362 tests have come back negative and 400 are pending.

There have been 91,212 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 26,626 in those 50 to 64 years old, 24,997 in those under 18 and 13,557 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 973 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, a variant of concern, according to the CDC. There are 94 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 11 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 52 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 216 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There is also one case of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

Kern County Public Health reports there are 415,411 fully vaccinated individuals and 505,240 unvaccinated individuals in the county, so far. The percentage of vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 post-vaccine is 1.11 percent. The percentage of all COVID-19 cases that are unvaccinated is 92.72 percent. So far, there have been a total of 4,624 post-vaccine cases. There are 58,882 total unvaccinated cases. The data is cumulative from Jan. 21, the first date a resident of Kern was considered fully vaccinated, according to KCPH.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.