BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 123 cases.

This brings the county’s totals to 243,186 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,356 deaths. The county has had 642,711 negative COVID-19 tests while 742 tests are pending.

There have been 2,453 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,879 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 132 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 1,035 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,481 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 739 of them being hospitalized and 115,685 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,882 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH. Fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

